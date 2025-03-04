Saba Azad On OTT’s Power: A Game-Changer For Underrated Talent

Saba Azad is once again in the spotlight, not just for her gripping performance in ZEE5’s latest original, Crime Beat, but also for her bold take on how OTT platforms have reshaped the entertainment industry. Known for her candid opinions and powerful screen presence, Saba believes that the rise of streaming platforms has finally given underrated talent a well-deserved stage.

In Crime Beat, she plays Neha, a seasoned journalist who mentors and challenges crime reporter Abhishek Sinha (Saqib Saleem) as he navigates a treacherous web of crime and corruption. Her performance is already earning praise, adding depth to the series and leaving audiences hooked.

Speaking about the impact of OTT platforms, Saba shared:

"OTT has become a second chance for many incredible actors who were previously sidelined by box office pressures. Talented performers, whether seasoned or fresh from theater and film schools, are finally getting their moment. Unlike mainstream cinema, where commercial success often dictates casting, OTT allows actors, writers, and directors to showcase their creativity without limitations."

Crime Beat follows journalist Abhishek Sinha, who stumbles upon the shocking return of a notorious gangster. As he digs deeper, he finds himself caught in a dangerous game, with Neha (Saba Azad) as both his mentor and rival. Their dynamic fuels the thrilling narrative, keeping audiences at the edge of their seats.

With OTT breaking barriers and redefining storytelling, Saba Azad continues to be a force both on and off the screen. Don’t miss her in Crime Beat, now streaming on ZEE5!