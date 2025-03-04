Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2867455https://zeenews.india.com/people/saba-azad-on-ott-s-power-a-game-changer-for-underrated-talent-2867455.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SABA AZAD

Saba Azad On OTT’s Power: A Game-Changer For Underrated Talent

Saba Azad opens up about how OTT platforms are revolutionizing the entertainment industry by giving underrated talent the recognition they deserve.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2025, 07:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Saba Azad On OTT’s Power: A Game-Changer For Underrated Talent Pic Credit: Saba Azad, Instagram

Saba Azad is once again in the spotlight, not just for her gripping performance in ZEE5’s latest original, Crime Beat, but also for her bold take on how OTT platforms have reshaped the entertainment industry. Known for her candid opinions and powerful screen presence, Saba believes that the rise of streaming platforms has finally given underrated talent a well-deserved stage.

In Crime Beat, she plays Neha, a seasoned journalist who mentors and challenges crime reporter Abhishek Sinha (Saqib Saleem) as he navigates a treacherous web of crime and corruption. Her performance is already earning praise, adding depth to the series and leaving audiences hooked.

Speaking about the impact of OTT platforms, Saba shared:

"OTT has become a second chance for many incredible actors who were previously sidelined by box office pressures. Talented performers, whether seasoned or fresh from theater and film schools, are finally getting their moment. Unlike mainstream cinema, where commercial success often dictates casting, OTT allows actors, writers, and directors to showcase their creativity without limitations."

Crime Beat follows journalist Abhishek Sinha, who stumbles upon the shocking return of a notorious gangster. As he digs deeper, he finds himself caught in a dangerous game, with Neha (Saba Azad) as both his mentor and rival. Their dynamic fuels the thrilling narrative, keeping audiences at the edge of their seats.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

With OTT breaking barriers and redefining storytelling, Saba Azad continues to be a force both on and off the screen. Don’t miss her in Crime Beat, now streaming on ZEE5!

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK