Mumbai: Saba Azad is not one to stay silent when it comes to shutting down trolls, and she recently proved it again. The actress-singer took to Instagram to announce the second season of her show Who’s Your Gynac, but instead of just celebrating the moment, she had to deal with an unnecessary comment about her personal life.

A social media user reshared her post with a sarcastic remark, implying that Saba’s relationship with Hrithik Roshan meant she didn’t need to work. The comment read, “I thought season 2 would never come, after all, @sabazad Madam Ji is the official girlfriend of the Greek God. But now I am very excited for the next season.”

Not one to ignore such remarks, Saba took a screenshot of the comment and shared it on her Instagram Story with a scathing response. She wrote, “Ok sumit ji uncle ji ji!! Maybe in your world, when people fall in love they become incapacitated and landlords stop asking for rent and the need to put food on one’s own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!”

Her witty and sharp reply quickly caught attention, with many fans praising her for addressing the outdated mindset that a woman should stop working just because she is in a relationship.

Saba and Hrithik have been dating since 2022 and are often spotted together at family gatherings and dinner outings. Despite being in a high-profile relationship, Saba has continued to focus on her career in both acting and music, proving that her identity goes far beyond being someone’s girlfriend.

On the professional front, Saba Azad’s Who’s Your Gynac Season 2 is set to premiere on MX Player, bringing back her much-loved character. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for War 2, where he will share the screen with Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani.