SABRINA CARPENTER

Sabrina Carpenter Claps Back At Met Gala Outfit Criticism With Humor: 'Damn I...'

After facing online backlash for her Pharrell-designed pantsless Louis Vuitton Met Gala look, Sabrina Carpenter responded with humor, revealing the outfit was tailored to her petite frame.

|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 04:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
Sabrina Carpenter Claps Back At Met Gala Outfit Criticism With Humor: 'Damn I...' (Image: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram)

Washington: Sabrina Carpenter does not shy away from criticism, especially when it comes to her fashion choices.

After attending the 2025 Met Gala, where she wore a custom Louis Vuitton pantsless look designed by Pharrell Williams, Carpenter faced backlash on social media.

An X user shared a post criticising her outfit, suggesting it didn't complement her petite figure, and even photoshopped an alternative look.

Carpenter responded to the criticism with humour, writing "damn I f----- up" in reaction to the post.

However, the outfit was tailored to her figure, with Williams intentionally designing it without pants due to her height.

As per People magazine, Carpenter revealed the thought process behind her look in a recent interview.

"He was like, 'You're quite short, so no pants for you.' So here we are. Here we are," she said, referencing Williams' design decision.

Carpenter also joked about the practicality of her outfit, mentioning she had not used the bathroom all night due to the design.

The Met Gala marked Carpenter's third appearance at the event.

She made memories on the red carpet and inside, taking selfies with guests like Jenna Ortega and enjoying Usher's surprise performance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

