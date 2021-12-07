Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar's glamourous modelling debut video breaks internet, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: The legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's gorgeous daughter Sara is surely social media's favourite. She has several fan pages dedicated to her and paps love to click her in and around the city. Sara Tendulkar has taken her baby steps to the glam world with modelling for a popular clothing brand.

Sara Tendulkar dropped her debut promotional modelling video on Instagram which also features actress Banita Sandhu and Tania Shroff. Needless to say that the video went viral in no time. Take a look here:

Sara looks drop dead gorgeous in glam wear and fans can't stop raving about her beauty.

It is being rumoured that she is dating cricketer Shubman Gill.

The pretty celeb studied at the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to University College London for higher education.

Sachin Tendulkar married Anjali Mehta on May 24, 1995. The power couple is blessed with two children - Sara and Arjun.