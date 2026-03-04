Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande undergoes surgery after early-stage breast cancer diagnosis

Mumbai: The Sacred Games actor Rajshri Deshpande has shared that she was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer and has now undergone surgery.



The actor took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post a picture from her hospital bed along with a caption revealing that she is recovering well.



In her post, the actress, best known for her work in 'Manto,' 'Black Warrant,' and 'Sacred Games,' said she had finally found the courage to tell her parents about the diagnosis of "Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer." She added that they were lucky to catch it early during a routine check-up, which gave them a "fighting chance."



"As you're reading this, it means I've finally found the courage to tell my parents that I have been diagnosed with Infiltrating ductal carcinoma (NOS), a Grade 1 breast cancer. Now it's time you all know. We fortunately caught this early in a routine check-up, which gave us a fighting chance," Rajshri wrote.

"Tons of tests and surgery felt like a rollercoaster ride, but trust me, it was everyone's love and warmth that carried me through. And seeing my Aai and Papa's faces after surgery melted my fears into unbreakable strength," she added.

Rajshri made her Bollywood debut with a small role in 'Talaash' in 2012. She later worked in TV shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' and '24: India.' She returned to films with 'Kick' and went on to earn praise for her roles in 'Manto' and 'Sacred Games'.



The actress was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Thug Life' (2025), which starred Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Ashok Selvan.