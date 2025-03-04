Mumbai: Director Anurag Kashyap recently shared that he had initially approached Manju Warrier to play the role of RAW agent Kusum Devi Yadav in Netflix’s hit web series Sacred Games. The filmmaker also revealed that he suggested Nayanthara’s name for the role, but due to various reasons, things didn’t materialize.

The role, which eventually went to Amruta Subhash in Sacred Games Season 2, was originally meant to feature a well-known face from the South Indian film industry. Speaking during a roundtable interview, Kashyap revealed,

“We were trying to get Manju Warrier for Amruta Subhash’s role… We were auditioning for different language actors. We gave them (Netflix) three options: Manju Warrier, Nayanthara, and one more person.”

However, Kashyap explained that at the time, Netflix did not have an Indian office, and casting decisions were made by the team in the United States. He pointed out that OTT platforms in those days were not actively seeking actors from the South Indian industry.

“At that time, OTT platforms were not really looking at South films. They were not considering the South market. They wanted actors from regions where their subscriber base was already strong. Their choices were driven by algorithms and audience demographics,” he added.

Kashyap, who has often praised Malayalam cinema, also spoke about his rapport with Manju Warrier. He revealed that she had approached him for feedback on her upcoming film Footage, as she was planning its Hindi release.

“Manju and I go way back… We first met in 2011-2013 through our mutual friends Geetu Mohandas and Rajeev Ravi (the director of Moothon and a renowned cinematographer). Interestingly, Manju and I also share the same birthday,” Kashyap shared.

Directed by debutant Saiju Sreedharan, Footage is a psychological thriller featuring Manju Warrier in a pivotal role. The film revolves around Vishak and Gayatri, a couple known for their YouTube vlogs on mysterious subjects. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they get intrigued by a strange story involving their maid’s mute employer, who lives in the same apartment complex.

Sreedharan, the film’s director, has an impressive track record as an editor, having worked on National Award-winning films like Maheshinte Prathikaaram and critically acclaimed movies such as Kumbalangi Nights and Anweshippin Kandethum.