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Sadia Khateeb recalls working with Akshay Kumar as 'Raksha Bandhan' turns 4

Raksha Bandhan movie revolves around a brother who has vowed to marry off his four sisters before tying the knot with his ladylove.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Sadia Khateeb recalls working with Akshay Kumar as 'Raksha Bandhan' turns 4
Image Credit: File Photo

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Sadia Khateeb recalls working with Akshay Kumar as 'Raksha Bandhan' turns 4
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