Sadia Khateeb turns heads in dinner outing with Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben | WATCH

Bollywood actor Sadia Khateeb was recently spotted stepping out in Mumbai on a rainy evening, turning heads with her effortless style and candid charm. Making her way inside for a dinner date alongside actor Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben, the star paused to engage in a warm, humorous interaction with the photographers waiting outside in the heavy downpour.
As the paparazzi greeted her affectionately upon her arrival, Khateeb responded with a warm smile and a light-hearted remark, asking them, "Very good… itni baarish mein kya kar rahe ho?" Her gentle concern for the photographers braving the severe weather brought smiles to the crowd, adding a memorable, personal touch to the night’s celebrity sightings.
Complementing the evening's mood, the actor delivered a striking fashion moment in a chic leather ensemble that seamlessly blended edgy street style with refined sophistication. Keeping her accessories minimal yet impactful, Khateeb once again proved her flair for off-duty fashion, capturing attention with her confident presence.
Known for her notable performances in Hindi cinema, Khateeb first gained recognition with her nominated debut as Shanti Sapru Dhar in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s drama Shikara (2020). She subsequently starred alongside Akshay Kumar in the family drama Raksha Bandhan (2022) and appeared opposite John Abraham in the political thriller The Diplomat (2025). Following her role in the family entertainer Daadi Ki Shaadi (2026), the actor is set to appear next in the romantic-action drama Silaa opposite Harshvardhan Rane.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.