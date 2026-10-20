Sahara Ray, Australian model once linked to Justin Bieber, dies at 34

Sahara Ray, the Australian model and swimwear designer who was once linked to Justin Bieber, has died at the age of 34. Her family said she died in hospital on October 18, only months after giving birth to a baby girl. No cause of death has been shared. “She passed away last night surrounded by family at the hospital. She was so loved,” her family told TMZ. Ray had spoken openly in the past about living with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. She said it left her partially paralysed after a serious car accident. It is not known whether the condition played any part in her death.
Her last Instagram post was about her daughter, whom she called “My whole heart.”
She had kept a low profile in recent years. Her last known public appearance was at the Ashton Michael RTW 10-Year Anniversary Show, titled Punk Tsugi, in Los Angeles in November 2023, where she was photographed with musician Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith. She wore a sheer baby pink dress and had her hair in a high ponytail. The two were also seen together in Malibu in June 2024, when Mod Sun performed for her by the roadside. They were reported to be romantically linked, though they said little about the relationship.
Ray started out as a model and social media personality before launching her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim. She became a regular name in celebrity news in 2016, when she was photographed with Bieber during a trip to Hawaii. Australian singer Cody Simpson was also linked to her at one point.
She was the daughter of Australian surfing legend Tony Ray, and spent much of her childhood moving between Australia, California and Hawaii.
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