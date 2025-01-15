Sahil Khan Gets Massively Trolled For Announcement Over His 22-Year-Old Wife Converting To Islam

Sahil Khan, Bollywood actor-turned-fitness icon, has always been in the public eye whether for his roles in films like Style and Xcuse Me, or his high-profile controversies. Recently, however, the actor made headlines for a deeply personal announcement. Sahil revealed that his 22-year-old wife, Milena Alexandra, had chosen to embrace Islam after their marriage, sparking a wave of mixed reactions online.

Taking to Instagram, Sahil shared the news with his followers in a heartfelt post. He uploaded three pictures: one featuring him with his wife, another focusing on his ₹4 crore Rolex Rainbow watch, and a short video snippet of Milena. In the caption, he expressed pride in her decision:

“Very Proud to Announce That My Wife Milena Alexandra Has Chosen To Embrace Islam. Alhamdulillah For This Beautiful Journey! May Allah Forgive Us & Accept Our Prayers.”

The announcement was meant to celebrate a pivotal moment in their relationship, but it quickly became a subject of public scrutiny.



While the post received congratulations from some, the majority of responses were critical, questioning both the decision and its timing. Many accused Sahil of pressuring Milena to convert to Islam after their marriage.

One user wrote, “Is it necessary to change religion after marriage?” Another questioned, “If you love her, why can’t you accept her as she is?”

Critics also pointed out a perceived contradiction in Sahil’s imagery. In one of the photos, the actor was seen wearing a cross pendant, leading to comments like, “Your wife converted to Islam, but you’re wearing a Christian symbol. What’s the message here?”



Amid the backlash, a section of Sahil’s fans came to his defense, emphasising that conversion is a deeply personal choice. Supporters praised Milena for her decision and applauded the couple for celebrating their journey openly. One fan commented, “It’s their life, their choice. If she’s happy, why judge?”

Others appreciated Sahil for openly sharing something so personal despite knowing it would invite criticism.



This isn’t the first time Sahil Khan has been in the news for his personal life. From alleged affairs to legal battles, his journey has often played out in the public domain.