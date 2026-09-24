Sai Dharam Tej marks 5 years of ‘Rebirth Day’, urges fans to always wear a helmet

Hyderabad: Actor Sai Dharam Tej, who suffered a terrible accident five years ago, on Thursday penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of his 'Rebirth Day' in which he urged all his fans to wear a helmet while riding, saying that one small decision was the reason why he was here today. Taking to his social media timelines to share the statement titled 'Rebirth-Day', Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "To my family, friends, fans and every movie lover, Five years ago today, I was given a second chance at life, carried through by your prayers, love and unconditional support. I needed every single one of them. I've recovered 90% from my injuries. There are still a few things I'm working through, my speech and a few other challenges, but I'm getting there. One day at a time."