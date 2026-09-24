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Sai Dharam Tej marks 5 years of ‘Rebirth Day’, urges fans to always wear a helmet

Sai Dharam Tej marked five years since his 2021 road accident with a heartfelt note thanking his family, friends and fans for their prayers and support during his recovery. The actor, who said he has recovered 90 per cent from his injuries, also urged everyone to wear a helmet while riding.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 02:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Sai Dharam Tej marks 5 years of ‘Rebirth Day’, urges fans to always wear a helmet
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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