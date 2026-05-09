Sai Pallavi Birthday Special: From Ramayana to making her Hindi debut alongside Aamir Khan’s son - A look at her impressive net worth

Happy Birthday to Sai Pallavi! The celebrated South Indian star turns 34 on May 9, 2026. Widely loved for her powerful performances in films such as Premam, Fidaa, and Gargi, she continues to win audiences over with her natural screen presence, remarkable talent, and grounded personality. The actress has also been making headlines for her recent projects, including her Hindi debut Ek Din alongside Junaid Khan and her much-anticipated role in Ramayana.

Sai Pallavi’s Net Worth

According to a report by Times Now, Sai Pallavi’s estimated net worth is around Rs 47 crore. She is said to charge between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 3 crore per film. However, for Ramayana, her remuneration reportedly rose to Rs 6 crore, highlighting both the scale of the production and her increasing demand in the film industry.

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Sai Pallavi’s Breakthrough Journey

Sai Pallavi rose to fame in 2015 with the Malayalam blockbuster Premam, where her portrayal of Malar became instantly iconic. The performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South. She went on to deliver acclaimed performances in films like Kali, Fidaa, Maari 2, and Gargi, building a filmography celebrated for its versatility and emotional depth.

Born on May 9, 1992, in Coimbatore, Sai Pallavi is also a trained doctor. She completed her medical degree at Tbilisi State Medical University before ultimately choosing a career in cinema.

Often referred to by fans as the “Lady Natural Star,” Sai Pallavi is admired for embracing authenticity both on and off screen. Known for avoiding heavy makeup and glamour-driven appearances, she has carved a unique identity through understated yet deeply impactful performances.

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Upcoming Films

Sai Pallavi was recently seen in Ek Din, directed by Sunil Pandey and co-starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. The film was released on May 1, 2026.

She is now set to feature in Ramayana, Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part adaptation, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The first instalment is slated for a worldwide Diwali 2026 release on November 8, while Part 2 is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. The high-profile project further cements Sai Pallavi’s growing stature as one of Indian cinema’s most sought-after stars.