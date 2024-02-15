Saiee M Manjrekar Calls Legendary Actress Rekha Ji 'My Idol From Childhood'

New Delhi: Saiee M Manjrekar, a rising star in the Indian film industry, has captivated audiences with her grace, talent, and charm. She has a passion for storytelling and a natural flair for acting. With her charming presence on screen and dedication to her work, Saiee continues to carve her own path in the world of cinema.

While she finds inspiration in all industry legends, Saiee particularly admires Rekha ji's grace and versatility. “Rekha ji has been my idol since childhood, someone I've admired deeply for her acting, stunning looks, and her on-screen presence. Her ability to carry herself and speak with such grace has always left me in awe. She is the epitome of elegance, and I've always been inspired by her” says Saiee. Saiee's admiration for Rekha ji can be seen in her performances, as she tries to emulate the same grace and depth in whatever she does.

Saiee is gearing up for her much-awaited film 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaaye,' which also stars Guru Randhawa and Anupam Kher. The film set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. The audiences eagerly await to witness her talent shine once again on the big screen.