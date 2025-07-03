Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar To Reunite After Years For Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’?

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, who have collaborated on films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Yeh Dillagi', and 'Aarzoo', are reportedly set to reunite for a new movie.





If a source is to be believed, Akshay and Saif have come on board together for ace filmmaker Priyadarshan's project titled 'Haiwaan'.The shooting for 'Haiwaan' is expected to commence in August, and the makers are eyeing a grand release in 2026.Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. It also starred Saif's wife and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in a pivotal role.However, an official announcement regarding the film has not been made yet.Meanwhile, Akshay is basking in the success of his film 'Housefull 5'. As per the makers, the film has reportedly earned Rs 300 crore at the global box office and Rs 200 crore net at the domestic box office in 25 days. It was released on June 6.Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma. 'Housefull 5' boasts multiple endings.On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was recently seen in Netflix's film ''Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins', also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta in pivotal roles.