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Saif Ali Khan attack case: Accused seeks to plead guilty, asks for reduced sentence

The accused in the Saif Ali Khan residence attack case, Mohammad Shariful Islam Sheikh, has filed a court application expressing remorse and seeking to plead guilty for a reduced sentence.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Accused seeks to plead guilty, asks for reduced sentence
Image Credit: @saif ali khan_online/Instagram

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