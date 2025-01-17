Mumbai: The shocking knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra home has left not just the industry but also those close to the family deeply shaken. Saif, who was injured while reportedly protecting his young sons Taimur and Jeh during the intrusion, is currently recovering in the hospital. Amid the chaos, Taimur’s former nanny, Lalita D’silva, expressed her worry about how the traumatic incident might have affected the children.



In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Lalita, who served as Taimur’s nanny from 2016 to 2023, shared her concern. “I am feeling very bad. It is unbearable for me to imagine how Taimur and Jeh will be feeling at this point, especially Jeh. They must have got really scared,” she said.

She further added, “I am feeling very anxious about this whole incident and firmly believe that the culprits must be punished. I haven’t been able to speak to anyone from the family yet, but I wish and pray that they are all safe.”

Saif Ali Khan has been hailed as a brave man for standing up to the intruder, who reportedly entered the house late at night and demanded Rs. 1 crore. The burglar made his way to Jeh’s bedroom before being confronted by Saif, leading to a violent altercation. Saif was stabbed six times before the assailant fled the scene.



The Bandra Police are actively investigating the case and have identified the suspect. An FIR has been filed, and authorities are working to ensure the culprit is brought to justice.

The attack has raised serious concerns about safety and security, even in affluent areas like Bandra. Many in the industry have called for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

As Saif continues to recover, fans and loved ones hope for peace and strength for the family, especially Taimur and Jeh, who may have been deeply impacted by the frightening ordeal.