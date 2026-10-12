Saif Ali Khan makes long-awaited social media debut with nod to heritage

Saif’s first post refers to the Pataudi Library, bringing his family heritage into his Instagram debut. The post has added to the curiosity around his arrival on the platform, with fans sharing their reactions in the comments section. Soon after the first post was shared, fans chimed in the comment sextion to welcome the actor with messages including “Welcome to Instagram” and “King is here and forever”. Another user joked that the “oldest member from Gen Z is finally on Insta”.