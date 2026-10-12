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Saif Ali Khan makes long-awaited social media debut with nod to heritage

Ending years of staying off social media platforms, actor Saif Ali Khan has officially joined social media, sharing a glimpse of the Pataudi Library in his inaugural post.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan makes long-awaited social media debut with nod to heritage
Image Credit: @saifalikhanpataudi/Instagram

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