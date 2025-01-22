Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2847424https://zeenews.india.com/people/saif-ali-khan-meets-autorickshaw-driver-who-dropped-him-to-the-hospital-after-the-attack-2847424.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SAIF ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan Meets Autorickshaw Driver Who Dropped Him To The Hospital After The Attack

Saif Ali Khan Reunites with Autorickshaw Driver Who Helped Him Reach the Hospital After Attack.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2025, 04:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Saif Ali Khan Meets Autorickshaw Driver Who Dropped Him To The Hospital After The Attack Instagram

Mumbai: A heartwarming photo of Saif Ali Khan hugging autorickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana has been going viral. The reunion took place at the hospital, where the driver expressed his happiness at seeing Saif safe and healthy after the traumatic knife attack incident at his residence.

Earlier, Bhajan Singh Rana shared the sequence of events with NDTV, recalling how he rushed to help the actor without knowing his identity. “I was going via Linking Road when a woman came running, shouting, ‘Rickshaw, rickshaw, stop!’ She asked me to stop near the building gate,” Mr. Rana said.

At the time, he didn’t realize the passenger was Saif Ali Khan. He admitted to feeling nervous, “It was an emergency. Even I was nervous about who this passenger was, wearing a white shirt stained with blood. A child and a young man accompanied him. I was worried I might get into trouble.”

Despite his apprehension, Rana acted swiftly, ensuring Saif reached the hospital on time.

The police later arrested Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national living in India under a false identity, for breaking into Saif’s home and attacking him.

In recognition of his timely help, Bhajan Singh Rana was rewarded Rs. 11,000. The gesture was praised widely, with fans applauding the autorickshaw driver’s presence of mind and compassion.

 

Saif’s gesture of reuniting with and embracing the driver further highlighted his gratitude. The moment resonated deeply with fans, who lauded both Saif and Rana for their humanity and resilience.

This incident serves as a reminder of the kindness and bravery of everyday heroes like Bhajan Singh Rana, who step up in moments of crisis.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK