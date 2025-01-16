New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan met with an untoward incident where an intruder barged into his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Wednesday night around 2.30 am. Reportedly, the actor was rushed to Mumbai's Lilawati hospital on January 16 morning after he sustained injuries following a scuffle with the unidentified intruder, who attacked him with a knife during a robbery attempt. He is currently recovering after undergoing surgery.

Saif's team has shared his official statement reading: "There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence during which he was attacked and suffered some injuries. He is currently in hospital undergoing a surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation."

ON SAIF ALI KHAN'S SURGERY

"Saif Ali Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress. All family members are safe and the police is investigating the incident. We would like to thank Dr Niraj Uttamani, Dr Nitin Dange, Dr Leena Jain and the team at Lilavati hospital. Thank you to all his fans and well-wishers for their prayers and thoughts during this time," the actor's team stated.

All members of the household were present at the time of the unfortunate incident.

ANI quoted the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dixit Gedam as saying, "The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. The investigation is ongoing."

According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred late Wednesday night when the intruder argued with the actor's maid. When Saif Ali Khan attempted to intervene and calm the situation, the unknown individual turned aggressive and the two were engaged in a scuffle, causing the actor to sustain minor injuries. The investigation is underway.