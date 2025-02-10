Saif Ali Khan Pities His Attacker; Calls Him A Poor Guy;' His Life Is More Screwed Than Mine'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has finally opened up about the shocking attack he faced during a burglary attempt at his Mumbai residence. The incident, which left him with six injuries, had fans and well-wishers concerned about his safety. However, instead of anger, Saif expressed an unexpected sense of pity for his attacker.

In a conversation with the Delhi Times, Saif revealed that he does not plan to increase security or keep any weapons in his home following the incident. He dismissed the idea that he is under any real threat and explained that the attack was not premeditated. “Nothing will change. See, if you start doing that… because I don’t feel I’m under threat. It was not a premeditated attack. I think it was just a burglary attempt gone wrong. That poor guy, his life is more screwed than mine,” he said.

Recalling the moment of the attack, Saif shared how he reacted instinctively rather than with fear. He imagined how the situation could have played out differently, saying, “I would put on the light and firstly tell him, ‘Do you know who I am?’ And I think he would say, ‘Oh s**t! I’m in the wrong house.’ And I’d say, ‘Right, put the knife down and let’s talk about this.’ I think I would have tried to reason. But it was a mixture of anger, outrage, and a kind of defense. It was just too quick. And it was completely instinctive.”

While Saif faced the attacker, his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was understandably shaken. He revealed that she made frantic calls for help during the ordeal. However, once the situation was under control, the family quickly made decisions on how to handle the aftermath.

Saif, despite his injuries, decided to go to the hospital with his elder son, Taimur Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Kareena, still in shock, took their younger son, Jeh, and left for her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house to ensure their safety.

Despite sustaining six injuries, Saif is now on the road to recovery. However, he remains firm in his decision not to let this incident dictate his way of life. Unlike many celebrities who take extreme security measures after such incidents, Saif believes in maintaining a normal, unrestricted lifestyle.