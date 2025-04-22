Saif Ali Khan Purchases Holiday Home In Qatar Months After Stabbing Incident – All You Need To Know

New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan has purchased a lavish property at the St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, in Doha, Qatar.

In a press event, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared details about the luxurious residence. Praising Qatar for its safety, he described the new property as a "home away from home" and said it made him feel "safe".

The Jewel Thief actor highlighted the Gulf country's cuisine, lifestyle, and overall peaceful environment.

“I had gone there to do some work, and I was shooting for something. I stayed at the property and thought it was amazing. There was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like the food and the way the menu was curated. Literally, in a nutshell, it felt like a home away from home, so that made it very easy. The main thing really is that it's peaceful and secluded if that's the kind of thing you are looking for,” he said.

Saif also mentioned his desire for his family, especially his sons—Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan—to enjoy the aesthetic and serene property.

“Think of a holiday home or a second home. There are a few things I think of. One is that it’s not very far away and it’s easily accessible. And the most important thing is that it’s very safe and it feels very good to be there. The concept of an island within an island is also very luxurious and beautiful. It’s just a really lovely place to live. The feeling you get when you’re there is the important thing—the views, the food, the kind of lifestyle, and the pace of living—these are a few of the things that led to my decision,” he added.

Multiple reports state that Saif Ali Khan owns two properties in Mumbai’s Bandra and the ancestral Pataudi Palace. The star couple, Kareena and Saif, also own homes in London and Gstaad.

All About the Pearl Property in Doha

The property is said to be inspired by architectural styles from around the world. According to the real estate developer’s official website, The Pearl features 198 well-furnished apartments, including penthouses, duplexes, and townhouses, all equipped with modern amenities and services.

The purchase comes just months after the actor was stabbed at his Bandra home three months ago and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital for injuries.

Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in the Netflix film Jewel Thief, which releases on April 25.