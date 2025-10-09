New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar recently featured on Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle - a new chat show on Prime Video where the stars opened up fun banter, struggles among various other things. Saif recalled the traumatic stabbing incident which took place at his Bandra residence earlier this year, sending shock waves among fans and fraternity.

Saif Ali Khan Recalls Stabbing Incident

During an appearance on the Twinkle Khanna and Kajol-hosted chat show Two Much, he recalled, “Kareena had been out (the previous night), and I had just finished watching a movie with the boys . So, we went to sleep quite late, around two in the morning. After Kareena returned, we had a small chat before we turned in. Then, the maid came in and she said, ‘Jeh baba ke kamre mein koi hai. Uske haath mein chaaku hai aur bol rahe hai usko paisa chahiye‘.

“I kind of heard that and rolled out of bed. I barged into Jeh’s room in the dark and I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I thought he was smaller than me, which means he’s not very large. And I jumped on him. Jeh later told me, ‘It was a big mistake. You should have punched or kicked him instead.’ But I jumped and we started this fight. He went mad. He had two knives and he started slashing all over me.”

Saif added, "I tried to remember my training and blocked a couple of them. But then I felt a thump in my back that was really hard. By then, everyone was out of their rooms. Gita, our domestic help, aided me in this struggle and pushed the guy off me. She saved my life at that point because he had cut me everywhere. Then we locked him in a room."

All You Need To Know About Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident

For the uninitiated, on January 16, 2025, Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his luxurious Bandra home through his youngest son, Jeh Ali Khan’s room during the wee hours. The actor went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur, as per IANS.

Doctors removed a 2.5 inch knife from his back. The 54-year-old star, who is married to Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused. He sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

The actor was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.