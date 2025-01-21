New Delhi: Actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days after he was stabbed at his Bandra residence during the early hours of January 16. The 54-year-old actor suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent a five-hour emergency surgery at the hospital.

Although the exact time of his discharge is unclear, his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was spotted at their Bandra residence.

As per PTI, "Actor Saif Ali Khan discharged from Lilavati Hospital five days after knife attack."

The incident occurred around 2:15 am when a burglar reportedly broke into the actor’s home, attacked the house help, and then turned on Saif when he tried to intervene. During the altercation, the actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were deemed serious due to their proximity to his spine.

Doctors at Lilavati Hospital removed a 2.5-inch knife from the actor's wound. After undergoing surgery, Saif was moved to the ICU and, according to medical reports, is now out of danger. On January 20, the medical team decided to keep him under observation for an additional day.

Mumbai Police have arrested the suspect, identified as Mohammed Shehzad, from Thane. Authorities revealed that Shehzad is a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India. He was previously a national-level wrestling champion in Bangladesh.

In his statement, Shehzad claimed he did not recognize Saif Ali Khan, and his comments align with those of a rickshaw driver who transported the actor to the hospital. The driver also stated that he did not realize he was taking a Bollywood celebrity to the hospital. Additionally, the rickshaw driver mentioned that Saif’s elder son, Taimur, accompanied him to the police station.

At the time of the attack, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other family members were at home, though they were reportedly asleep when the incident occurred.

