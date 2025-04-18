Saif Ali Khan Reveals He’d Like To Steal THIS From His Son Taimur

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated spectacle, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. Currently, the actor is busy promoting the film in full swing, leaving viewers buzzing about the heist drama. During a recently held interview, the actor delved into his bond with his son, Taimur, and playfully revealed one thing that he would like to steal from him.

“A nice positive attitude. He is much more positive than I am about certain things. About most things. It’s the most lovely thing about children,” shared Saif Ali Khan. Time and again, the Jewel Thief actor and Taimur have dished out major father-son goals, be it at family functions or giving a peek into their precious bond. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also offered glimpses of Saif and Taimur’s equation on her social media, showing that it is loaded with cherished moments, love, and lots of fun.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to take his fans on a thrilling ride of a heist in Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The trailer and recently released songs, Jaadu and Ilzaam, have created a wildfire among netizens, who are bubbling with excitement to watch Saif in the thriller space.

The actor has stepped into the shoes of a suave con man, who is hired by a powerful crime lord, Jaideep Ahlawat, to steal the elusive diamond, The African Red Sun. Besides them, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta play pivotal roles in the OTT film. Directed by Kookie Gulatie and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief is backed by Siddharth Anand, and it is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix from April 25.