Saif Ali Khan’s cricket skills steal spotlight as actor bowls in London - Watch

Saif Ali Khan has fans talking again, this time not for a film role but for something a lot more unexpected. A video of him bowling on a cricket field in London has been doing the rounds online, and it's giving people a side of the actor they don't usually get to see.
In the clip, Saif is dressed in full cricket whites, running up to bowl with the kind of ease that suggests this isn't his first time on a field. He sends the ball down with real confidence, and he's clearly having fun out there, not posing for a camera moment but genuinely enjoying himself. Have a look at the videos here:
None of this comes as much of a surprise once you look at where Saif comes from. Cricket isn't just a hobby in his family, it's practically inherited. His father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, remains one of the most celebrated names in Indian cricket history and captained the national team for years. Go back another generation and it gets even more impressive. His grandfather, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, captained India in 1946 and, before that, actually played Test cricket for England in the early 1930s.
And the family's connection to the sport hasn't stopped with Saif's generation either. His son Taimur has already had a taste of it himself, attending private coaching sessions at Lord's, arguably the most iconic cricket ground in the world. The sessions were run through the ICM Cricket Academy, led by former England player Usman Afzaal, which is about as serious an introduction to the sport as a kid could ask for.
It's not just the practical training either. Saif has apparently been filling Taimur in on the family history too, walking him through how county cricket works and telling him stories about his own grandfather playing for Sussex, and his great-grandfather before that, playing for Worcestershire. It's a lineage that stretches back generations.
Away from the cricket field, Saif has plenty on his plate professionally. He's set to appear next in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan, a thriller that also brings together Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 11 and is already a buzz among fans.
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