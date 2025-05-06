Saif Ali Khan’s Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins Dominates OTT Charts, Tops Trends In India

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan continues to prove that great storytelling knows no boundaries—be it the big screen or OTT. Known for his versatility and refined choices, Saif’s latest outing, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins, is making serious waves on Netflix. Since its release, the high-octane thriller has climbed straight to the #1 spot in India, earning praise for its gripping narrative and standout performances.

Marking Saif’s return to the thriller genre, Jewel Thief brings back the edge-of-your-seat energy fans loved in Sacred Games. Once again, audiences are drawn into the world of a complex, unpredictable character—this time, a suave conman entangled in a dangerous diamond heist. With strong buzz and positive word-of-mouth, the film’s viewership is only expected to rise.

The film reunites Saif with a stellar ensemble cast including Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. Set against a backdrop of high-stakes crime and betrayal, the story follows Saif’s character as he’s recruited by a mafia boss (Ahlawat) to steal the legendary African Red Sun diamond—while being hunted by a relentless cop played by Kapoor.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, and produced by Siddharth Anand, Jewel Thief is more than just a crime caper—it’s another bold step in Saif’s ongoing OTT journey. Having redefined streaming content with his game-changing role in Sacred Games back in 2018, Saif once again raises the bar with this slick, action-packed thriller.

With its fast-paced plot, layered characters, and stylish execution, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is a must-watch for your weekend binge list.