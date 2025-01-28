Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Slams Trolls Questioning His Quick Recovery; 'Educate Yourself'

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan’s swift recovery after the recent attack has sparked skepticism among some social media users and politicians, prompting his sister, Saba Pataudi, to come to his defence. Many questioned how the actor could be walking and recovering so quickly after such a traumatic incident, casting doubts on his condition and recovery timeline.

Taking to Instagram, Saba addressed the criticism head-on. She re-shared a post by The Filmy Official, which featured an explanation from cardiologist Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy. In the caption, the doctor provided clarity, stating, “People who’ve had cardiac bypass surgeries climb stairs on the 3rd/4th day. Recovery is not as delayed as some might think. Educate yourselves.” Saba urged her followers to read the detailed post and let go of any misconceptions about Saif’s condition.

Saba’s response highlighted the growing trend of baseless trolling and misinformation, encouraging people to understand medical realities rather than speculate without knowledge.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan has left the film industry and his fans in shock. A Bangladeshi citizen, Shariful Islam Shahzad, has been accused of assaulting the actor. The incident occurred in Mumbai, and the court has since extended Shahzad’s custody until January 29, 2025, as investigations continue.

Mumbai Police have ramped up their efforts to uncover the full extent of the incident. On Monday, officials detained a woman from Nadia district in West Bengal for questioning. According to police sources, her identity was linked to the SIM card used by Shariful Islam Shahzad, which played a crucial role in tracking him down.

While Saif Ali Khan has remained composed during his recovery, thanking his family, fans, and well-wishers for their support during this difficult time.