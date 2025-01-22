Saif Ali Khan’s Sister Thanks Jeh’s Nanny & Staff For Protecting The Family; Calls Them Unsung Heroes

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan is back home after a speedy recovery following the recent knife attack at his residence. The Pataudi family marked his return with a small celebration, and Saif’s sister, Saba Pataudi, took a moment to express gratitude to those who supported them during the difficult time, especially Jeh’s nanny and the staff.

Saba shared a heartfelt Instagram story featuring the staff who stood by Saif and Kareena during the incident. She wrote, “The unsung heroes… who literally pulled their weight when it mattered most! Bless you both and ALL those who contributed to keeping my brother and his family safe! You are the BEST.”



Saba also updated fans about Saif’s condition, sharing her relief at seeing him recover well. In her earlier post, she wrote,” “So good to be back and spend time with bhai. Happy to see him stay positive and recover gradually and steadily during the past two days. While I didn’t realize I’d fractured my finger until recently, it reminded bhai and me of abba’s cricket injuries! I was tempted to leave mine to set like his, by doing nothing, but that didn’t pan out! Glad to be with family! Always together .”

Reports suggest that Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan have shifted back to their old house for better security. The family’s previous residence, where they lived after their marriage, has reportedly been re-evaluated as a safer option following the incident.

Fans have been applauding Saif’s resilience and fitness, marvelling at his swift recovery. Social media has been flooded with well-wishes and praise for the Pataudi family, especially for their staff’s dedication during the ordeal.