Saif Ali Khan Stabbed At Home During Robbery Attempt, Raveena Tandon Raises Concerns About Bandra’s Safety

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed at his Bandra residence late Thursday night when robbers entered his home intending to commit a robbery but ended up attacking the actor. The assailants fled the scene after the attack, leaving Saif with multiple stab wounds. This shocking incident has left the Kapoor family, the industry, and fans deeply concerned.

Saif, who was taken to Lilavati Hospital by his son Ibrahim Ali Khan in an autorickshaw, underwent multiple surgeries for six stab wounds, including two deep ones. The hospital’s medical team confirmed that the actor is now out of danger and recovering steadily.



Following the attack, actress Raveena Tandon strongly condemned the incident, expressing concern over the deteriorating safety in Bandra, a once-safe residential area. Taking to Twitter, she wrote. “Targeting celebrities and soft targets in what used to be a safe residential area has become rampant, with Bandra losing out to unruly elements, accident scams, hawker mafia, encroachers, land grabbers, and criminal elements racing on bikes, phone and chain grabbing. Need stronger measures. Wishing you a speedy recovery, #Saif.”



This attack comes just months after the brutal killing of politician Baba Siddique in Bandra, for which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility. The back-to-back incidents have raised serious questions about the area’s safety, with residents and celebrities urging authorities to take stricter action against rising criminal activities.



Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam confirmed that an FIR has been registered at the Bandra Police Station. Authorities have identified the suspect, and investigations are ongoing to bring the perpetrator to justice.

The incident has reignited discussions about the safety of public figures and residents in areas like Bandra, which were once considered secure. With increasing cases of thefts, scams, and violent crimes, both the local community and the film fraternity are urging the government to implement stronger security measures.

As Saif continues to recover, the industry and fans are united in their support, hoping for a swift resolution to this disturbing incident.