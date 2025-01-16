Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: 'An Accused Has Been Identified, Was Attempted Burglary', Confirms Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have identified an accused who used a staircase to enter the building in connection with an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. Speaking to the media, Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 9 of Mumbai Police, said that burglary was the motive behind the attack.

"It has been discovered that the accused used the fire escape to enter their house. So far, the investigation suggests that it was an attempted burglary. We are making every effort to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Once he is arrested, we will be able to disclose further details," he said.

"One accused has been identified. He used the staircase to enter, and teams are in the field to arrest him. There are 10 detection teams working in different directions," DCP Gedam added.

The shocking incident unfolded at Saif Ali Khan's residence in the 'Satguru Sharan' building in Bandra after an intruder allegedly confronted Khan's maid. When Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, the confrontation turned physical. The actor sustained injuries during the scuffle and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment.

Speaking on the health condition of Khan, Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital said that the latter sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine.

"Saif Ali Khan was admitted to the hospital at 2 am with alleged history of assault by some unknown person. He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one other on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now. He is recovering well and out of danger now," Dr Dange said.