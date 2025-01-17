Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Confirms 'Person Held For Questioning' NOT Related To Incident, No One Detained So Far

New Delhi: In yet another twist to the shocking incident of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan getting injured by an attacker at his Bandra residence in an attempted burglary case, the cops have now clarified over detention of one person. Mumbai police stated that the person held for questioning earlier in the day is not related to Saif's case.

SAIF ALI KHAN STABBING CASE: ATTACKER NOT ARRESTED

ANI quoted the Mumbai police: The person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to the Saif Ali Khan Attack Case. No one is detained in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case of now."

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | The person brought to Bandra police station for questioning is not related to the Saif Ali Khan Attack Case. No one is detained in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case of now: Mumbai police https://t.co/1pZBX0rgl2 pic.twitter.com/vG8WnpTauk — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

Earlier, Mumbai police said the accused was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him, an official told ANI. Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, an official said.

Maharashtra Junior Minister for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam on Friday said that there was no involvement of any gang in the incident. "It was an attempt of theft only and there is no gang involved in this incident...police are further probing the case," the minister said, adding, "Saif Ali Khan never asked for any Security. This attack was not part of any gang. The accused had entered the house with the motive of theft only. A scuffle broke out between Saif Ali Khan and the suspect in which the actor got injured."

SAIF ALI KHAN STABBING CASE: TIMELINE

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there. As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU. Today, he has been moved from ICU to a special room for recovery.

Mumbai police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the family. According to the complainant, the intruder attacked the maid allegedly with a hexa blade, which hit both her hands.

Gedam said, "Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station."

