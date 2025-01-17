Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detains Alleged 'Attacker' After Massive Manhunt

New Delhi: A day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra house by an intruder, in an attempted burglary, the Mumbai police on Friday nabbed down the alleged 'attacker'. According to the visual shared by ANI on Twitter, one person has been detained for questioning.

SAIF ALI KHAN'S ATTACKER ARRESTED?

The suspect has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning.

#WATCH | Saif Ali Khan Attack Case | Mumbai Police bring one person to Bandra Police station for questioning.



Latest Visuals pic.twitter.com/fuJX9WY7W0 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

Earlier, Mumbai police said the accused was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him, an official told ANI. Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, an official said.

SAIF ALI KHAN AT LILAWATI HOSPITAL

The Lilavati Hospital said that the actor's family and the doctors will decide on moving the actor to a normal ward from the ICU later in the day.

SAIF ALI KHAN STABBING CASE: WHAT HAPPENED THAT DAY

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there. As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering.

Mumbai police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the family. According to the complainant, the intruder attacked the maid allegedly with a hexa blade, which hit both her hands.

Gedam said, "Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station."

