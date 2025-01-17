Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2844776https://zeenews.india.com/people/saif-ali-khan-stabbing-case-mumbai-police-detains-alleged-attacker-after-massive-manhunt-2844776.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SAIF ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detains Alleged 'Attacker' After Massive Manhunt

SAIF ALI KHAN'S ATTACKER ARRESTED: Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2025, 11:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Detains Alleged 'Attacker' After Massive Manhunt Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/ANI

New Delhi: A day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Bandra house by an intruder, in an attempted burglary, the Mumbai police on Friday nabbed down the alleged 'attacker'. According to the visual shared by ANI on Twitter, one person has been detained for questioning. 

SAIF ALI KHAN'S ATTACKER ARRESTED?

The suspect has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning.

Earlier, Mumbai police said the accused was last seen near Bandra railway station and that the search is on to nab him, an official told ANI. Police suspect that after the incident, the suspect caught the first local train in the morning and headed towards Vasai Virar. Mumbai Police teams are searching in Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar areas, an official said.

SAIF ALI KHAN AT LILAWATI HOSPITAL

The Lilavati Hospital said that the actor's family and the doctors will decide on moving the actor to a normal ward from the ICU later in the day.

SAIF ALI KHAN STABBING CASE: WHAT HAPPENED THAT DAY

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday. The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there. As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'. While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him. After surgery, he was shifted to ICU, where he is currently recovering.

Mumbai police registered an FIR regarding the attack on the actor and recorded the statement of the complainant, who is the maid employed by the actor.

In the complaint, it is alleged that the attacker demanded one crore rupees from the family. According to the complainant, the intruder attacked the maid allegedly with a hexa blade, which hit both her hands.

Gedam said, "Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We working to arrest the accused. 10 Detection teams are working on the case. An offence has been registered in Bandra Police Station."

(With ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK