Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan Visit Father At Lilavati Hospital

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s children from his first marriage, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in the Bandra area of Mumbai to pay a visit to their father after he was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar.

Sara and Ibrahim didn’t speak to the media stationed outside the hospital, and went straight inside the building to check on their father.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

At the time of incident, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room.

He went inside the room to see the culprit stabbing their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the culprit.

The Mumbai police have started the investigation and are accessing the CCTV footage. Three accused have been reportedly detained, and are subjected to interrogation.

As per sources, Kareena went out to attend a party but returned to their house at 1:30 am on Thursday.

Kareena’s team has also issued a statement requesting fans and the media to remain patient and refrain from speculation, as the police are currently conducting their investigations into Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing case.

A statement issued by the actress’s team, said, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine. We request the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern. Team Kareena Kapoor Khan”.