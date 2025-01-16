Advertisement
SAIF ALI KHAN

Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Spotted In CCTV - First Pic Out, Check

The first image of the suspect has been making rounds on social media in relation to Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Spotted In CCTV - First Pic Out, Check (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries after being attacked with a knife by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai home. The first image of the suspect has been circulating on social media in connection with the stabbing incident.

Have A Look At The Post: 

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: 

Actor Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed by an intruder, who barged in his Mumbai house. The incident took place around 4.00 a.m.

The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Police have started the investigation and an FIR against an intruder has been lodged at the Bandra Police Station.

(This is a developing story)

