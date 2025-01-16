New Delhi: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries after being attacked with a knife by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his Mumbai home. The first image of the suspect has been circulating on social media in connection with the stabbing incident.

Have A Look At The Post:

Attack on actor #SaifAliKhan | A suspect in the attack on the actor, captured on CCTV camera. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0gUUVgQ9F0 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case:

Actor Saif Ali Khan was allegedly stabbed by an intruder, who barged in his Mumbai house. The incident took place around 4.00 a.m.

The actor is currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. Police have started the investigation and an FIR against an intruder has been lodged at the Bandra Police Station.

(This is a developing story)