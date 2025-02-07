Mumbai: Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan did a “Qu'ran khwani and sadqa” for her brother, bhabhi Kareena and; their children Taimur and Jeh.

Saba took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of the ‘Qu'ran khwani and sadqa’ being performed.

“Faith..matters most to me. So did a Qu'ran khwani and sadqa for Bhai n the family, boys Tim n Jeh and Bhabs. Protection Always!, she wrote as the caption.

Saif was attacked by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room during the wee hours on January 16. The actor reportedly went to the hospital on his own, and was accompanied by his son Taimur.

As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off the accused.

The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were said to be serious as they were closer to his spine. The incident took place as the accused allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened.

The actor was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help, looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the intruder.

On February 3, Saif made his first public appearance after he returned to his home following the knife attack on him.

The actor was seen at a five star property in the Juhu area of Mumbai for a Netflix event. The actor was seen dressed in a denim shirt and pants. He looked at ease, and also sported a moustache.

The actor attended the trailer launch of his upcoming streaming title ‘Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins’ in which he shares the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat. Saif appears to be playing the titular role in the project.