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  • /Saira Banu pens heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary: 'Dilip Kumar left not only me...'

Saira Banu pens heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary: 'Dilip Kumar left not only me...'

Dilip Kumar's acting influence extended across generations, actors from Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan have openly acknowledged learning from his craft, screen presence, and discipline.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:54 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Saira Banu pens heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary: 'Dilip Kumar left not only me...'
Image Credit: Instagram/@sairabano

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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