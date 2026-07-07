/Saira Banu pens heartfelt tribute to Dilip Kumar on his death anniversary: 'Dilip Kumar left not only me...'

On this very day, the 7th of July, 2021, Dilip Kumar left not only me, but an entire world that had cherished him. His family, his friends, his admirers across generations, and his brethren in the fraternity of cinema were all left with an emptiness that words shall never quite suffice to describe. Yet, for me, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned for so many blessed years.