/Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar’s heartwarming gesture towards Nana Patekar after his ‘Krantiveer’ win

New Delhi: Veteran actress Saira Banu took to social media to pay tribute to the immensely talented and revered late actor Nana Patekar. She express her grief and remember his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. In her social media post, she wrote: "Today, my thoughts go back to an incident that Nana ji once shared about Dilip Sahib, a memory that has stayed with me for the profound humanity it holds. After Nana ji received the Best Actor award for Krantiveer, Dilip Sahib invited him to our home in Pali Hill. As fate would have it, it began to rain heavily on his way to meet Sahib, and by the time he arrived, he was completely drenched. When Dilip Sahib saw him standing there, soaking wet, he did not make a fuss or utter a word. He simply went inside, brought a towel, gently dried Nana ji’s head, and then brought him a fresh shirt to change into.
Just imagine that moment. Here was Dilip Sahib, an institution in himself, a legend whose very presence was an honour, expressing his affection not through grand words or gestures, but through the simplest, most beautiful act of kindness.
Nana ji later said something that touched my heart deeply: “Isse bada kya award chahiye ek insaan ko?”
And truly, what greater award can life give you than the love, warmth, and respect of someone you have admired so deeply? May he be remembered not only for the extraordinary characters he brought to life, but also for the memories, emotions, and impressions he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Nana ji. You will be deeply missed."
Padma Shri awardee Saira Banu is one of the most celebrated actresses of Indian cinema, known for her memorable performances in films such as Junglee, Padosan, Victoria No. 203, and Hera Pheri. With her grace, talent and screen presence, she carved a special place for herself in Hindi cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. Beyond her illustrious film career, Saira Banu is admired for her warmth, compassion and deep respect for her contemporaries. Her heartfelt tributes to fellow artistes often reflect the personal bonds, cherished memories and human values that have remained central to her life, offering a glimpse into the kindness and affection with which she remembers those who have touched her journey.
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