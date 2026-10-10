/Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar’s heartwarming gesture towards Nana Patekar after his ‘Krantiveer’ win

New Delhi: Veteran actress Saira Banu took to social media to pay tribute to the immensely talented and revered late actor Nana Patekar. She express her grief and remember his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. In her social media post, she wrote: "Today, my thoughts go back to an incident that Nana ji once shared about Dilip Sahib, a memory that has stayed with me for the profound humanity it holds. After Nana ji received the Best Actor award for Krantiveer, Dilip Sahib invited him to our home in Pali Hill. As fate would have it, it began to rain heavily on his way to meet Sahib, and by the time he arrived, he was completely drenched. When Dilip Sahib saw him standing there, soaking wet, he did not make a fuss or utter a word. He simply went inside, brought a towel, gently dried Nana ji’s head, and then brought him a fresh shirt to change into.