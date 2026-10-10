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Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar’s heartwarming gesture towards Nana Patekar after his ‘Krantiveer’ win

Saira Banu shared a touching anecdote about how Dilip Kumar welcomed a rain-soaked Nana Patekar after his Best Actor win for ‘Krantiveer’, recalling the simple gesture that left the actor deeply moved.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 03:23 PM IST
Saira Banu recalls Dilip Kumar’s heartwarming gesture towards Nana Patekar after his ‘Krantiveer’ win

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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