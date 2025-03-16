Saira Banu Wishes AR Rahman Speedy Recovery, Clarifies 'Not Officially Divorced'

Chennai: Composer AR Rahman's estranged wife Saira Rahman has wished the music maestro a speedy recovery after he was hospitalised following dehydration symptoms. She further clarified that the duo was separated and not divorced and urged mediapersons not to refer to her as his ex-wife.

Saira expressed her willingness to support her ex-husband Rahman in his tough times as she also admits recovering from surgery. Rahman's ex-wife was recently hospitalised due to a medical emergency.

In a statement released through her lawyers Vandana Shah and Associates Saira Rahman said, "AR is in my prayers and I wish him the best of health. In this tough time, I stand by him as I also recover from my surgery and wish him a speedy recovery. We sincerely appreciate the support, love and prayers of his fans and well-wishers and supporters." The statement was signed Mrs Saira Rahman.

In an audio message along with the statement, she said, "Hi everyone this is Saira Rehman here. I wish him a speedy recovery and mujhe news mila ki unko chest pain hua tha, unka angio hua (i got the news that he had chest pain and he had angio)."

"By the grace of Allah he is fine now," she said in the audio message. "I want to tell you all that we are not officially divorced, we are still husband and wife, it's just that we are separated because meri tabiyat pichale do saal se sahi nahi thi and main unko jyaada stress nahi dena chahti thi (I was not feeling well for the last two years and I didn't want to stress him out).

"But please, I request all the media persons to not address me as his ex-wife... and it's just that we are now separated, but my prayers are always with him."

"I also want to say to everyone, especially to his family not to give him stress and to take care of him,"Saira Rehman said in the audio message that was released along with the statement.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman announced their separation on November 19, 2024, after nearly 29 years of marriage. In a statement shared by Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, the couple stated that their decision was due to "significant emotional strain" in their relationship. Rahman and Saira married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

The Oscar-winning music maestro who was suffering from dehydration symptoms was discharged from the Apollo Hospital in Chennai today after a routine check up, the hospital said in a statement.

"AR Rahman visited Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road this morning with dehydration symptoms and got discharged after routine check-up," Dr RK Venkatasalam, Director of Medical Services of hospital said in a medical bulletin.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin shared a health update on the Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman.

Stalin took to his Twitter handle to share the present health condition of music composer Rahman. He stated that the music maestro is fine and will be back home soon.

He wrote, "As soon as I heard the news that Isaipuyal @arrahman had been admitted to the hospital due to ill health, I contacted the doctors and inquired about his health! They said he is fine and will be back home soon! Happy!"