New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday, whose long-awaited Bollywood debut had been in the headlines is now all set to swoon his fans. The Gen-Z star will be featuring in Yash Raj Films (YRF) romantic drama titled 'Saiyaara'. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri and is slated for release on July 18, 2025.

Newbie Aneet Padda will also be making her big screen debut as the female lead in Saiyaara. Yashraj Films took the announcement to its Instagram handle and shared it. “Theirs is a love story like no other… #Saiyaara starring @ahaanpandayy and @aneetpadda_ releasing in theatres, worldwide, July 18, 2025!"

Netizens seem excited to watch the fresh pairing on-screen and dropped their comments as well.

Saiyaara also marks Mohit Suri and YRF's first project together.

For the uninitiated, Ahaan is Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and Deane Panday's son. They also have a daughter named Alanna Panday, who is a vlogger and a fashion enthusiast.