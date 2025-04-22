Advertisement
Saiyaara: Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday's Debut With YRF Announced, Aneet Padda Joins As Female Lead

Ananya Panday also gave a shout-out to her brother Ahaan on social media upon the announcement of his debut film with YRF.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Saiyaara: Ananya Panday's Cousin Ahaan Panday's Debut With YRF Announced, Aneet Padda Joins As Female Lead Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday's cousin, Ahaan Panday, whose long-awaited Bollywood debut had been in the headlines is now all set to swoon his fans. The Gen-Z star will be featuring in Yash Raj Films (YRF) romantic drama titled 'Saiyaara'. The film will be directed by Mohit Suri and is slated for release on July 18, 2025.

Newbie Aneet Padda will also be making her big screen debut as the female lead in Saiyaara. Yashraj Films took the announcement to its Instagram handle and shared it. “Theirs is a love story like no other… #Saiyaara starring @ahaanpandayy and @aneetpadda_ releasing in theatres, worldwide, July 18, 2025!" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Netizens seem excited to watch the fresh pairing on-screen and dropped their comments as well.

Saiyaara also marks Mohit Suri and YRF's first project together.

For the uninitiated, Ahaan is Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Panday and Deane Panday's son. They also have a daughter named Alanna Panday, who is a vlogger and a fashion enthusiast. 

