New Delhi: Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has been garnering love and smashing records since its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 26.25 crore on Day 9, with its worldwide collection standing at Rs 281.75 crore.

Saiyaara has already overtaken major Bollywood releases like Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2, and Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. It has now emerged as the second-highest domestic grosser in India. The top spot is still held by Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which has collected Rs 601 crore. The Mohit Suri directorial is now eyeing the Rs 300 crore mark.

The film continues to maintain strong momentum, recording an overall occupancy of 39.85% on its second Saturday across 5,963 shows nationwide. Saiyaara saw its highest occupancy in Chennai at 74.25% (64 shows), followed by Bengaluru with 70.50% (306 shows). Mumbai registered 39.75% (1,022 shows), while Delhi-NCR recorded 41.75% (1,404 shows).

Made on a reported budget of Rs 40–50 crore, Saiyaara is now among the most profitable Bollywood films of all time. The film hasn’t dropped below double-digit earnings in the last nine days.

Saiyaara has also outperformed the lifetime collections of director Mohit Suri’s previous hits — Ek Villain (Rs 105.76 crore) and Aashiqui 2 (Rs 78 crore).

About Saiyaara:

While the film is breaking records at the box office, it’s also the talk of the music world. The film's title track has turned into a chartbuster, topping Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart and becoming a global sensation.

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi shared the news on Instagram with a screenshot, writing:

"We did it. Saiyaara is now number 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral chart. This moment belongs to every heartbeat that felt this song. Thank you Mohit Suri sir, your vision made this possible. Irshad bhai, your lyrics touched souls. Arsalan and Faheem, your melody and voice lifted this song high. Yashraj, thank you for your trust. And the biggest thanks to every listener who heard, felt, and shared it. Indian music isn’t rising—it’s already flying. Saiyaara proves it.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of a young couple — a singer and a lyricist — as they fall in love and navigate the highs and heartbreaks of life and art.