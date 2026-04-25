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NewsEntertainmentPeopleSaiyaara casting director Shanoo Sharma is now married, keeps husband’s identity private — check post
SHANOO SHARMA

Saiyaara casting director Shanoo Sharma is now married, keeps husband’s identity private — check post

Casting director Shanoo Sharma announced the news of her marriage through her official Instagram account, surprising fans with photos from an intimate morning ceremony.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2026, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Saiyaara casting director Shanoo Sharma is now married, keeps husband’s identity private — check post(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Casting director Shanoo Sharma has dropped a surprise. The casting director is now married.

On Saturday, the Saiyaara casting director announced her wedding, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

However, she kept the identity of her husband under wraps.

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“With God’s grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents' blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning,” she wrote along with pictures.

The pictures showed Shanoo in a bridal red outfit, while her husband donned an ivory ensemble.

(This is a developing copy)

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