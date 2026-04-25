Saiyaara casting director Shanoo Sharma is now married, keeps husband’s identity private — check post

New Delhi: Casting director Shanoo Sharma has dropped a surprise. The casting director is now married.

On Saturday, the Saiyaara casting director announced her wedding, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram.

However, she kept the identity of her husband under wraps.

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“With God’s grace I found the greatest man to walk this Earth with… With our parents' blessings and love from our closest ones, we made it official this morning,” she wrote along with pictures.

The pictures showed Shanoo in a bridal red outfit, while her husband donned an ivory ensemble.

(This is a developing copy)