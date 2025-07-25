Saiyaara Fame Aneet Padda Says No To Fan’s Selfie Request; Fans Ask, ‘Ek Film Mein Itna Bhav?’

New Delhi: Saiyaara fame actress Aneet Padda was recently spotted outside a salon in Mumbai. The actress appeared visibly surprised and somewhat uncomfortable as paparazzi and fans waited outside.

On Wednesday night, the actress who has quickly become an internet favourite was seen in a casual blue denim outfit paired with a matching shirt. She was also seen wearing a mask, partially covering her face.

However, one particular moment from the viral clip is drawing attention: Aneet is seen politely refusing a fan’s request for a selfie.

This moment has sparked debate online.

Netizens React

Fans have had mixed reactions to the newcomer turning down the selfie request. While some believe she was nervous and still adjusting to public attention, others felt she displayed arrogance.

One user criticised her, writing, “Gamandhi hai (She’s arrogant).”

Another slammed her behaviour: “Attitude toh dekho iska, abhi itna hai toh aage kya hoga? (Look at her attitude already—what will happen in the future?)”

However, others came to her defense. A third user wrote, “She is not used to cameras and paparazzi. Let’s give her some time. Also, YRF has restricted them from media interactions.”

Another commented, “This is her first time, guys… she isn’t used to this.”

About Saiyaara

The film tells the love story of an aspiring singer and a budding songwriter who gradually fall for each other while working together. Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor, while Aneet Padda portrays Vaani. Saiyaara was released on July 18, 2025.

Ahead of the film’s release, director Mohit Suri said: "I wouldn’t have made Saiyaara if I hadn’t found formidable actors like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. I was honestly thinking about making something else before my path crossed with Yash Raj Films, which was looking for a young love story and was grooming Ahaan and Aneet to star in such a film," IANS quoted the director as saying.

He added: “No one expects newcomers to have Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s level of acting, but they need to be actors who can hold their own on screen. I didn’t come across debutants with acting calibre I didn’t find the vulnerability in the young crop, and I had given up on the idea of making this script with debutants.”