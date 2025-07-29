Advertisement
Saiyaara Fame Singer Faheem Abdullah Bags Major Deal With T-Series: First Collab Called Bichadna, Check Release Date

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2025, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: In a fresh development, T-Series has joined forces with singer-composer-songwriter Faheem Abdullah — the voice behind the chartbuster tracks like Ishq and Saiyaara. Faheem has been making a strong mark in the independent music scene and now in film music as well.

"What truly impresses me about Faheem is the honesty in his music. His vocals have a rare uniqueness that stands out in today’s landscape. With audiences already connecting deeply to his sound, this collaboration will allow us to bring a fresh and soulful flavor to listeners everywhere," said Bhushan Kumar, MD of T-Series.

Who Is Faheem Abdullah?

Hailing from Kashmir, Faheem shot to fame after 'Saiyaara' title track struck a chord with audience. He  brings the rich essence of his homeland into his music, blending soulful storytelling with a unique cultural depth. He has also been instrumental in working with fellow artists from his region, providing them a platform to explore their talent and connect with wider audiences. In this new association, T-Series will collaborate with Faheem on a range of upcoming projects — spanning film songs, singles, albums, and EPs. 

Faheem has 170K followers on Instagram so far. Saiyaara title track has been composed by Faheem and his longtime collaborator, Arslan Nizami - who was working as a civil engineer near Leh and moonlighting as a songwriter and composer. 

"I feel blessed and honoured to be joining hands with T-series. All these years in my hometown, I have always looked at T-Series as the pinnacle of music, and now collaborating with Bhushan Sir on multiple future projects is both an honour and an exciting new chapter for me. This partnership not only opens new doors for me in my artistic journey but gives me the oppurtunity to bring fresh talent from my homeland onto a global stage.," shared Faheem.

