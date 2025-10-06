Saiyaara Girl Aneet Padda Sent Cold Emails To 50-70 Production Houses At 17, Says 'Most Have My Audition Tape, Terrible Biodata & Snapchat Filter Pics'

New Delhi: The shining new entry into Bollywood, actress Aneet Padda, who made her debut with Mohit Suri's blockbuster hit 'Saiyaara' this year opposite Ahaan Panday recently opened up on her initial struggles and hiccups before making it big.

Aneet Padda Sent Cold Emails

In an interview with 'Cosmopolitan India', Aneet shared how she was keen to become an actress right from the early age of 10 after performing in a school play. She said, "At the time, I felt acting was an interesting way of being ‘weird’ and one that was applauded. For the longest time, I told myself, ‘You are so silly for even wanting to do anything about this.’ I stopped dreaming for a while."

At 17, Aneet kickstarted her hunt for acting auditions online which also introduced her to some shady websites which she later called 'scams.' Aneet quipped, "Almost every production house in the Hindi film industry has my audition tape, a terrible biodata, and Snapchat filter pictures."

She also revealed that during COVID-19 pandemic, she event sent cold emails to 50–70 production houses in search of work before learning that it was casting agencies typically handle such opportunities.

Saiyaara Stardom

Both the debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda received a warm reception for their maiden performance in Mohit Suri's romantic drama 'Saiyaara'. The film emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of 2025 earning Rs 569.75 crore worldwide.