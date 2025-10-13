Saiyaara’s Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Win Hearts On-Off Screen: Birthday Tribute Sparks Romance Rumours

New Delhi: Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has firmly established itself as one of the biggest cinematic successes of the year, striking gold at the box office while also capturing the hearts of audiences across the country. While its gripping narrative and soul-stirring music played a major role in the film's widespread acclaim, it was the chemistry between debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda that became the true beating heart of the story.

The romantic drama featured Ahaan and Aneet in the roles of Krish Kapoor and Vaani Batra, two characters whose emotional journey kept viewers deeply invested. Their portrayal of a love story rooted in vulnerability, passion, and self-discovery resonated with audiences of all ages. The film’s climax, which sees the couple finally unite, left fans cheering in cinemas and shipping the two actors off-screen as well.

Speculation around a real-life romance between Ahaan and Aneet has only grown stronger in recent months. Fueling those rumours further, Ahaan took to Instagram to wish his co-star Aneet a very special happy birthday, with a series of intimate and heartwarming posts that sent fans into a frenzy.

In his Instagram stories, Ahaan shared a sweet, candid selfie with Aneet. In the image, Aneet is seen playfully winking with a goofy expression, while Ahaan appears relaxed and content. The post was followed by a nostalgic snapshot from a Coldplay concert the two reportedly attended together in Mumbai, long before Saiyaara hit theatres.

This isn’t the first time Ahaan and Aneet have expressed deep gratitude for the response Saiyaara has received. Just a few weeks ago, the duo shared a heartfelt post on social media celebrating the film’s 50-day milestone in theatres. In a poetic caption, they wrote:

"Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you. Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward

- Aneet & Ahaan"

As the buzz around Saiyaara continues, both actors are also making waves with their upcoming projects. Ahaan Panday is reportedly gearing up for a high-octane action film opposite actress Sharvari. The project, still under wraps, is expected to showcase a completely different side of Ahaan’s acting chops. Meanwhile, Aneet Padda is rumoured to have landed a major role in Maddock Films’ much-anticipated project Shakti Shalini, reportedly stepping in to replace Kiara Advani in the lead.

While neither actor has officially confirmed any romantic involvement, the growing closeness between Ahaan and Aneet, both on and off screen, has become a source of excitement for fans.