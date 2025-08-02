'Saiyaara' Star Ahaan Panday Rumoured To Be Dating THIS Mizoram Beauty Queen After Links With Tara Sutaria And Shruti Chauhan

New Delhi: After the massive success of Ahaan Panday-starrer Saiyaara, curiosity surrounding the personal and dating lives of the stars has come into the spotlight. While Aneet’s personal life remains a mystery, her co-star Ahaan has been grabbing headlines for his past link-ups.

Ahaan Panday, who is receiving critical acclaim for his portrayal of Krish Kapoor in Saiyaara, has previously been linked to co-star Aneet, model Shruti Chauhan, actress Tara Sutaria, and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan.

Now, according to a Reddit post on the BollyBlindsNGossip community, Ahaan is rumoured to be dating a girl from Mizoram , Zuali Chhangte who was crowned Miss Mizoram India 2023. She is a professional model with around 99K followers on Instagram.





Several old photos and videos featuring the two have started circulating online, fuelling speculation. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the rumours.

About Saiyaara:

While the film is breaking records at the box office, it’s also making waves in the music world. The film’s title track has become a chartbuster, topping Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart and turning into a global sensation.

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi shared the news on Instagram with a screenshot, writing: “We did it. Saiyaara is now number 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral chart. This moment belongs to every heartbeat that felt this song. Thank you Mohit Suri sir, your vision made this possible. Irshad bhai, your lyrics touched souls. Arsalan and Faheem, your melody and voice lifted this song high. Yashraj, thank you for your trust. And the biggest thanks to every listener who heard, felt, and shared it. Indian music isn’t rising it’s already flying. Saiyaara proves it.”

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of a young couple, a singer and a lyricist as they fall in love and navigate the highs and heartbreaks of life and art.