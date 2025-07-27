New Delhi: The film Saiyaara is garnering love and smashing box office records, but it’s the title track that has emerged as a true chartbuster. Resonating with audiences worldwide, the song has become a global sensation, topping Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart.

Music composer Tanishk Bagchi shared the news on Instagram with a screenshot of Spotify, writing, "We did it. Saiyaara is now number 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral chart. This moment belongs to every heartbeat that felt this song. Thank you Mohit Suri sir, your vision made this possible. Irshad bhai, your lyrics touched souls. Arsalan and Faheem, your melody and voice lifted this song high. Yashraj, thank you for your trust. And the biggest thanks to every listener who heard, felt, and shared it. Indian music isn’t rising—it’s already flying. Saiyaara proves it.”

The song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi along with Arsalan and Faheem, has surpassed tracks by international artists like Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga. It is the first Bollywood song to achieve this milestone.

The melody has outperformed major global hits like Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars’ Die with a Smile, Sabrina Carpenter’s Manchild, HUNTR/X’s Golden, Tyler’s Big Poe, Justin Bieber’s Daisies, Sombr’s Back to Friends, Alex Warren’s Ordinary, Tyler’s Sugar On My Tongue, and BLACKPINK’s Jump.

Internet Reacts:

Reacting to the news, Spotify commented on Tanishk’s post, writing: “From heart to world, Saiyaara is a global emotion.”

A user congratulated the entire team, calling it “a moment of pride.”

Another fan called it “SONG OF THE DECADE!”

A second added, “Many congratulations to Tanishk, Faheem, and your band. Haven't heard such a beautiful voice in a long time. We hadn’t yet recovered from the intoxication of Ishq and Sajde, and you all gave another masterpiece.”

The movie features six songs, all of which secured spots in the Top 10 of Spotify Top 50 India. The title track Saiyaara has been written by lyricist Irshad Kamil and sung by Kashmiri singer Faheem Abdullah.

At the box office, the movie has also become the second-highest grosser of 2025, entering the Rs 200 crore club in its second week.