SAIYAMI KHER

Saiyami Kher Bonds Over Fitness And Food With Manchester United Stars Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire And Andre Onana In Mumbai

Saiyami Kher recently spent quality time with Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana during their visit to Mumbai.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Actress and sports enthusiast  Saiyami Kher recently spent quality time with Manchester United stars Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Andre Onana during their visit to Mumbai. Known for her passion for fitness and adventure sports, Saiyami engaged them in discussions about sports, fitness, and life off the field.

Over the day, the trio and Saiyami shared insights about their personal schedules and how they unwind during the off-season. The conversation flowed effortlessly as Saiyami, Diogo, Harry and Andre delved into topics ranging from football and scuba diving to cricket, endurance traiking , and overall fitness.

Saiyami, who has long admired the professionalism and dedication of athletes, expressed her excitement about the experience, “Getting to spend time with Diogo, Harry and Andre was so inspiring. I’ve always been a huge admirer of their commitment to the game and the kind of discipline it takes to be at the top of their sport. Just the night before they played a match, and yet they were here, so full of energy and positivity.!”

She further adds, "We talked about how they keep themselves motivated during the off-season, what routines they follow. I was completely blown away listening to their training plans. Diogo and I chatted about diving, the film world and the craze for both football and cricket in India.”

Saiyami’s meeting with the Manchester United players is a testament to her unwavering love for sports and her belief that fitness is a universal language that brings people together.

