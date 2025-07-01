Saiyami Kher Returns To Special Ops 2 Sets After Five Years, Calls It 'Nostalgic'

New Delhi: Actor Saiyami Kher is back on the sets of Special Ops Season 2, and for her, the return feels like 'coming home'. After a five-year gap since the first season, Saiyami is thrilled to reunite with director Neeraj Pandey and Kay Kay Menon in this much-anticipated continuation of the spy thriller series, Special Ops.

Reflecting on the experience, Saiyami shared, 'Returning to the sets of Special Ops after five years was deeply nostalgic. It brought back a flood of memories from the intensity of the scenes to the camaraderie we shared as a team. Collaborating again with Neeraj Pandey sir and Kay Kay Menon continues to be a valuable learning experience. Both of them bring so much depth and vision to the storytelling, it pushes you to give your best every single time.'

Watch Special Ops 2 Trailer Below:

As anticipation builds for Special Ops Season 2 on Jio Hotstar, fans are eager to see Saiyami reprise her role in the gripping espionage universe created by Neeraj Pandey.

Season 2 will see Saiyami coming back to reprise her role as a special agent. The actress will be seen doing high octane action and hand to hand combat action sequences for which she went through training process.

Earlier The Trailer With Kay Kay Menon reprising his iconic role as R&AW officer Himmat Singh, the makers promise a deeper, darker, and more urgent mission than ever before.

Directed by Shivam Nair, Season 2 also stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi and Kali Prasad Mukherjee.

Last seen in 'Agni', Saiyami will next be seen in Special Ops Season 2 which will be out on JioHotstar on July 11 and is also making her Malayalam debut with a project opposite Roshan Matthew.