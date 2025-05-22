Saiyami Kher Reveals She Faced Casting Couch At 19 By A Female Agent, Asked Her To 'Compromise' For Role

New Delhi: Actress Saiyami Kher to made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rey (2015) and her Hindi debut with Mirzya (2016) opposite Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan Kapoor. The actress has featured in several critically acclaimed movies like Mauli (2018), Choked (2020), Wild Dog (2021) among others. In Ghoomer (2023), she played a paraplegic cricketer and won over the fans. The actress recently recalled a shocking casting couch experience she faced at 19.

Saiyami Kher Faced Casting Couch At 19

Saiyami Kher told Bollyywood Bubble, "I have been very fortunate with regards to all the offers I have received. In the film industry, there was this one agent who called me for a Telugu film when I was 19 or 20 years old. She said, ‘You know, you will have to make compromises.’ I was trying to test her, because it was a woman saying it to another woman. I felt that deeply."

She added, “So I said, ‘Ma’am, I’m not understanding what you are saying.’ I kept repeating that. And then finally she said, ‘See, you have to understand.’ So I said, ‘I’m sorry that you feel I’m someone who needs to go down this route. There are certain limits I have never crossed in my life.’ So yes, I have experienced it once, but it was just that one time when a woman actually asked me this.”

She has also starred in the streaming series Special OPS (2020) and Faadu (2022). Saiyami was last seen in Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s Jaat which was helmed by Gopichand Malineni.